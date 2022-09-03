Latest Weather Blog
1 adult, 5 teenagers arrested for breaking into and vandalizing St. John elementary school
LAPLACE - Five teenagers and one adult were arrested for breaking into an elementary school and trashing it on a weekend in early August.
St. John deputies said they were called by school workers Monday, Aug. 8, when employees of Emily C. Watkins Elementary found multiple classrooms vandalized.
Deputies said there was paint smeared on walls and floors of rooms and hallways, a vending machine was flipped upside-down, classrooms were found with cleaning liquid on the counters and floors, a guitar was destroyed and fire extinguishers had been used.
Deputies pulled surveillance video and were able to track down the vandals.
On Aug. 25, 21-year-old Desmond Kelson Jr. was booked for unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal damage to property and had his bond set at $17,500.
Days later, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were booked on the same charges as Kelson, but were released to their parents. Two 15-year-old girls were arrested and booked for unauthorized entry of a place of business and released to their parents as well.
On Sept. 1, the 15-year-old male was booked for unauthorized entry and released to his parents.
