1,300 West Feliciana residents still without power following Monday's storms

Image via Demco.org

WEST FELICIANA – Residents in West Feliciana Parish are still without power on Wednesday following Monday's severe weather.

The Demco outage map shows more than 1,300 customers are still without power as of noon Wednesday. Demco told WBRZ that the damage to the area caused from the storms was extensive and the terrain is difficult to access their equipment.

According to Demco, a major transmission line was damaged, however repairs are nearing completion.

Demco said that customers should begin to have their power restored soon, but did not give a specific date or time.

West Feliciana residents contacted WBRZ about their outages on Wednesday as some are worried their power will not be restored in time for the wintry weather conditions expected to enter the state on Thursday night and Friday.