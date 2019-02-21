WATCH: Former LSU star Leonard Fournette makes fan's day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette may be finding success in the NFL, but a video taken Sunday shows he still knows how to stay humble.

Before the Jaguars' game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday the rookie running back made his way over to the sidelines and met with a wheelchair-bound fan. After Fournette shook hands with the young fan named Kevin, the former Tiger began signing his cleats and handed them over.

Fournette ended the brief exchange with a hug before heading off to warm up for the game.

According to Brent Martineau with CBS 47, Kevin had flown all the way from Chicago to Arizona to see his favorite team play Sunday. The look on his face says it all.