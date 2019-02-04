Tigers defeat Titans 5-3 at CWS

OMAHA, NB - Alex Lange rallied from an uncharacteristically slow start to pitch a complete game for the LSU baseball team, and the Tigers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Cal State Fullerton 5-3 and stay alive in the College World Series.

Head coach Paul Mainieri has moved shortstop Alex Bregman up to the lead off spot moving Mark Laird down to the eight hole.

The move paid dividends right away as Bregman beat out an infield single and then reached second on a ground out. However the Tigers were unable to move him home with their remaining two outs in the first.

In the bottom of the inning, the Titans got a single from Tyler Stieb and a triple from Davi Barrera brought him around to put CSF up 1-0.

Jerrod Bravo then slapped a single back up the middle to score Barrera and the Titans lead it 2-0 with 1 out.

LSU trailed 3-0 at the start of the third inning when the LSU bats came alive.

Alex Bregman led off the inning with a single and then Jake Fraley followed with the same on his heals. Kade Scivicque singled home Bregman for the Tigers first run of the game, then Chris Sciambra brought home Fraley with an RBI single to make it 3-2 CSF.

The Tigers would tie the game on a Andrew Steveson sacrifice fly to plate Scivicque and then Mark Laird plated the go ahead run with a shot through the right side to score Sciambra.

Lange recovered from his slow start to finish the complete game with 6 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts and 2 walks as the Tigers live to play another day.

LSU will meet the loser of Vanderbilt and TCU Thursday night at 7pm: the Tigers lost to TCU 10-3 on Sunday and have not met the Commodores this year.