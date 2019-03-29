Sunday service honors fallen first responders during 'Blue Mass'

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge church gathered to pray for fallen members of law enforcement Sunday morning.

"We're all here to worship and get everyone together,” said Central Fire Department District Chief, Derek Glover. “Under these circumstances is much better than when we normally see each other."

The service is called a “Blue Mass.” This is the second year St. Gerard Catholic Church hosted the event. The community, many wearing blue, sit next to those in uniform to honor the risk they take on the job everyday.

"It's been two years and we still have a tough time,” said Ronnie Gerald.

The first “Blue Mass” was held a year after Gerald’s son, Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald, along with Corporal Montrell Jackson and EBR Deputy Brad Garafola lost their lives in an ambush July 2016.

“He just didn't have enough time to show how good he could be,” said Gerald, referring to his son.

“I'm sure it’s hard for some of these families to come here and relive this all over again in their mind or with their friend,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore, who also attended the Sunday service. “We hope God will be with them today and for years to come.”

The church was lined with American flags, and blue ribbons. The decorations, along with the large group in attendance show the community is behind, and grateful to those who protect us.

“These people are valuable to us. They gave the ultimate sacrifice. They have family that they leave behind. Today is their day,” said Moore.