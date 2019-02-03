One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported in the 4200 block of Burbank Drive inside a Taco Bell near LSU just after midnight. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Restaurant officials say the Taco Bell location will be temporarily closed during the investigation. The following statement was released Tuesday afternoon:

We are shocked and saddened to hear this happened; our thoughts are with the injured team member. The franchise owner and operator of this location has offered counseling to the team members involved and they are working with local authorities in the investigation. The safety of our team members and customers is our highest priority.

Authorities were called to the same area last week following a violent incident near the Mellow Mushroom after gunfire caused chaos and panic in a packed parking lot. As groups fled, a person trying to drive out of the lot got caught in the crowd and was attacked as she knocked people over and bumped into cars. The driver was beaten, and her car damaged by the scared mob.

Two people were arrested following last week's incident.