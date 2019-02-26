50°
November 30, 2015 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
Traffic eases up after a busy holiday weekend
Alleva: Les Miles will continue to be LSU's football coach
Online shoppers hope to save big on Cyber Monday
Mild end to November, and hurricane season
Projects to fix drainage in Central move forward, homeowners impatient
Petition to incorporate St. George moving forward, attorney general says
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Central plant Monday morning
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
Tank catches fire at Central plant