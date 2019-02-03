Not everything up for sale at John Schneider Studios

HOLDEN – On Wednesday there could be a new owner of the John Schneider Studios. The property is being auctioned off. According to court documents, John Schneider owes around $240,000 for not paying the mortgage since July of last year.

“I have vision and the rest of the world is wearing bifocals. But, I can't balance a checkbook,” said Schneider.

Schneider’s business partner told WBRZ all of the “move-able” items will not be included if the property is sold. That includes temporary buildings, trailers and editing suites. Alicia Allain says Schneider does not own those buildings, they are being leased.

What will go with the possible sale includes more than 50 acres, and two large homes. The sale is not what the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star wants.

"I'm not done dreaming here,” said Schneider.

Schneider created what he calls a mecca for independent filmmakers when he moved to Livingston Parish in 2013.

“I feel this place has value because of what I see in it. If you build it, they will come. I have built it. They are coming,” said Schneider, referring to movie crews.

He doesn't want to leave the property, but admits he doesn't have the means to keep it himself.

“I have been very aware and concerned with the content, what goes on the shelf. I have been more concerned with the soap than the sale,” said Schneider. “Should a miracle happen and I'll be able to continue here, then I'm going to concentrate on sales.”

Schneider says he’s relying on a good Samaritan to show up Wednesday morning at the Sheriff's sale that doesn't want to see his studios go. He says a GoFundMe is not an option.

“It’s like putting a band-aid on a compound fracture, it’s not going to help. What I need to do is build a business,” said Schneider.

Anyone who bids at the land sale has to physically be there. They also have to bring a financial letter guaranteeing funds. The cash sale will go to the last and highest bidder. Those proceeds will then go back to the bank to repay mortgage debt.