LSU wins big 78-57 over Mississippi State on Senior Day

Baton Rouge, LA - Senior day couldn't have ended on a better note as walk-on Reed Vial sinked a three in the final seconds to cap off the Tigers' 78-57 win over Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.

LSU senior duo down low Aaron Epps and Duop Reath combined for 28 points, while Brandon Sampson put up 16 to help the Tigers dominate the second half for the 21-point win.

“It was a good win," said head coach Will Wade after the game, "It was about as well as it could go on Senior Day, obviously being able to play Reed (Vial) at the end, get him in the game to make a few free throws and that three-point shot. It can’t go much better than that when you are trying to honor your seniors. I thought Duop (Reath) and (Aaron) Epps played well. Duop set the tone early with setting the ball screens and making easy layups. Epps hit the big threes toward the end to help us pull away. Tremont (Waters) did a good job controlling the game, and I thought (Brandon) Rachal was the difference maker for us defensively.”

The Tigers bringing home their eight conference win of the year to move to 17-13 (8-10) on the season.

No. 10 seed LSU will tip off the SEC tournament next week beginning Thursday with a rematch against the No. 7 Bulldogs in St. Louis at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.