East Baton Rouge Deputy Clerk charged with malfeasance in office

EAST BATON ROUGE- An East Baton Rouge Clerks of Courts employee is being charged with malfeasance in office after acting as a personal surety on Bond Appearance Forms on three separate occasions.

Mallory Williams, who was employed as a Deputy Clerk since 2004, was prohibited from acting as personal surety on the bond of any defendant regardless of affiliation or circumstances.

Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office discovered, that Williams had used various properties as secured personal surety on bonds for three defendants arrested for violent crimes and awaiting trial.

One of the incidents occurred in April 2016. Williams used property for an individual arrested for second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and video voyeurism.

In each instance, Williams was required to produce valid identification to verify that he was the owner of the properties and also sign documents saying that he was not an officer of the court.