Woman sentenced to home detention in jail drug smuggling case

Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former civilian employee of the sheriff's office in New Orleans has been sentenced to eight months of home detention and three years of probation for her part in a plan to smuggle drugs into the city's jail.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says in a Tuesday news release that 25-year-old Ciboney Parker was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to a count of using a telephone in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors say inmate Elton Williams sought the help of Parker and two others to get drugs including marijuana and heroin into the Orleans Justice Center.

Jail officials learned of the plan and detained Parker before she could get access to Williams. Strasser's release says all defendants in the case have pleaded guilty.

