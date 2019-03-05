WATCH: LSU's Golden Band leads Zulu king & queen on Fat Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland showed off their stuff Tuesday morning in New Orleans.

The band was in the Krewe of Zulu Parade which started around 8 a.m. The parade began on South Claiborne and Jackson Avenue and ends on Broad Street.

The Golden Band led the way for Zulu Queen and LSU sophomore Kailyn Rainey.

There are several other parades in our area set to roll for Mardi Gras. WBRZ will have team coverage throughout the day.

Covington

Krewe of Lyra at 10 a.m.

Lafayette

King Gabriel's Parade at 10 a.m.

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade at 1 p.m.

Town Square Independent Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Lake Charles

Iowa Chicken Run at 10 a.m.

Second Line Stroll at 1 p.m.

Jeeps on Parade at 2 p.m.

Motor Gras Parade at 3 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade at 5 p.m.

Krewe of Illusions at 7:30 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Arugs at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Jefferson following Argus

Krewe of Jefferson following Elks

New Orleans

Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.

Krewe of Rex at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Orleans following Rex

Krewe of Crescent City following Elks

New Roads

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade at 11 a.m.

New Roads Lions Club Parade at 2 p.m.