VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE- Many were in awe at a video that showed a woman who was accused of shoplifting, held down on the ground then kicked in the head by a man passing by.

The incident happened outside of Macy's at the Mall of Louisiana, Thursday. The woman tried to flee from the department store when it appears that three individuals pinned her down.

Authorities later identified the shoplifter to be Latonya Hamilton and the man who kicked her, Frank Lamb. Lamb was arrested and charged with battery after Hamilton stated she wanted to press charges.