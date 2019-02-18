VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue woman from massive car fire

GARYVILLE - Good Samaritans rescued a woman from a burning vehicle Monday morning on Airline Highway. Her car was reportedly hit by a drunk driver before going up in flames.

State troopers say the incident happened Monday morning just before 7 o'clock on Airline Highway at LA 54 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials believe the woman was hit by another car, driven by someone who was impaired at the time of the crash.

A video posted to Facebook shows good Samaritans saving the woman from the driver's side while flames rip through the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle will be facing a DWI, as well as other charges.