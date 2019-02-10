Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Devin White surprises his mom with new car
BATON ROUGE - A heartwarming video shows star LSU linebacker Devin White surprising his mother with a new luxury SUV.
White shared the touching moment to his Twitter page Sunday afternoon.
"So thankful for the sacrifices that you made for me, you always went without so I could have the nicest things," he wrote. "This is a appreciation gift. It does not amount to all the things you have done for me but you do deserve it. Enjoy and I love you with everything in me."
Last month, White announced he will not be back with the Tigers next season, opting instead to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
A junior, White was named the winner of the 2018 Dick Butkus Award, deeming him the best linebacker in college football. He's LSU's first winner of the Butkus Award and winner of the school's 25th national award.
