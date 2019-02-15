Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy

BATON ROUGE - For once, you can't blame the guy for a late Valentine's Day gift.

Corey Dalfrey says he's ordered from Edible Arrangements in the past and has never had a problem. It's why he chose to order an arrangement online for his wife for Valentine's Day.

"I ordered it Monday and it was supposed to be delivered yesterday, on Valentine's Day," said Dalfrey.

The arrangement made of chocolate dipped strawberries, grapes, pineapple heart slices, and a foil balloon cost about $115. The delivery portion of that was $20. Dalfrey patiently waited for his wife to let me him know the surprise arrived at her office, but it never did.

Thursday afternoon he called the Corporate Boulevard location, but says all he got was a voicemail message saying the store was closed, which was scheduled to be open until 7 o'clock.

"I called her back and asked her if she got anything she said no, I called the corporate office and the corporate office said they were closed also," he said.

Dalfrey quickly learned he wasn't alone. Angry customers had taken to Facebook writing about their experience on the company's Facebook page. Some posting about their ruined Valentine's Day, items not delivered, and phone calls that weren't being answered.

"The least they could have done was emailed or called or something," he said. "They should have given the customers the opportunity to determine what they wanted to happen."

Edible Arrangements on Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge estimates about 80 arrangements were not delivered Thursday. It says it apologizes for the inconvenience and says other stores had similar issues. A spokesperson for Edible Arrangements tells 2 On Your Side that Valentine's Day was an "extremely busy day for our stores and unfortunately, some arrangements were not delivered." It went on to say that the stores will be reaching out to each of the customers affected to discuss a resolution.

Dalfrey says he was finally able to speak with someone at Edible Arrangements on the phone Friday afternoon and was refunded his money.