67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two hurt in 4-Mile Bridge crash that closed US 190

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 20 2017 Apr 20, 2017 April 20, 2017 10:33 PM April 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police say one person suffered "serious injuries" and another person was hurt in a wreck at the 4-Mile Bridge that shut down US 190 in both directions.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. AirMed was called to the scene to fly one victim to a Baton Rouge hospital. A second victim is being transported by ambulance.

A source at the scene tells WBRZ News 2 that a car slammed into the rear of a slow-moving pickup truck.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days