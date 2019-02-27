67°
Two hurt in 4-Mile Bridge crash that closed US 190
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police say one person suffered "serious injuries" and another person was hurt in a wreck at the 4-Mile Bridge that shut down US 190 in both directions.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. AirMed was called to the scene to fly one victim to a Baton Rouge hospital. A second victim is being transported by ambulance.
A source at the scene tells WBRZ News 2 that a car slammed into the rear of a slow-moving pickup truck.
