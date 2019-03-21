Tigers walk-off Nicholls for thrilling win at the Box

BATON ROUGE, La. - Sophomore left fielder Daniel Cabrera slapped an RBI double off of the right field wall to lift the No. 7 LSU baseball team to a 5-4 win against Nicholls in walk-off fashion Wednesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Right fielder Antoine Duplantis was walked to start the bottom of the 10th. He advanced to second on a wild pitch before Cabrera doubled to right field to bring Duplantis home and seal the win for the Tigers.

“It was a great victory for the Tigers,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Nicholls played so well, and (Nicholls coach) Seth Thibodeaux did an outstanding job in managing his team. I thought we were ready to play, but we kind of struggled through the first three innings of the game. Fortunately, we were able to hang in there and come through with clutch hits at the end of the game.”

Nicholls took a 4-3 lead in the ninth on a home run by Tarver.

Pinch hitter Drew Bianco drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, and stole second to set up a scoring opportunity for the Tigers. Chris Reid then pinch hit for Brandt Broussard, and dropped a double into left-center to score Bianco and tie the game back up, 4-4.

“What can you say about Chris Reid?” Mainieri asked. “We wanted to give him the night off because he has a sore forearm, but we needed him with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and he ropes a double to tie up the game.”

“Daniel hit a rocket, and Antoine didn’t have a great read on it,” Mainieri explained. “Fortunately, the ball ricocheted off the wall really hard, and Antoine was able to score.”

The Tigers used six pitchers out of the bullpen . Sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard came in to start the third and tossed two innings. He notched two strikeouts and did not allow any hits or runs. Freshman Chase Costello took over on the mound in fifth inning and went two innings, allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

With the win, LSU improves to 16-5 on the season, and Nicholls drops to 11-11.

LSU will return to action Friday at 6 p.m. CT for the first game of a three-game series at Georgia.