Tigers walk-off in 12-inning win against Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - Game one between No. 10 LSU and Kentucky featured a good old fashioned pitchers duel in the SEC opener on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium. After 11 innings of back-and-forth baseball, true freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo drew a bases loaded walk to win it for the Tigers, 2-1 in the bottom of the 12th.

Kentucky Ace Zack Thompson stymied the Tiger bats through seven innings. Thompson, one of the SEC's best pitchers piled up nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Meanwhile LSU ace Zack Hess finally put together his first quality start of the season. After a shaky first inning, Hess settled in firing six consecutive scoreless innings and struck out six.

WALK OFF WALK! DiGiacomo brings in Watson after drawing a bases loaded walk!



LSU defeats Kentucky in Game 1, 2-1!

GAME 2 RECAP: LSU 16, Kentucky 4, Final

Zach Watson helped lead the offensive firework surge in game two with a 4-for-4 night including a three-run home run. LSU pounded out 12 hits and 16 runs in game two vs. Kentucky.