Tigers walk-off in 12-inning win against Kentucky

4 hours 1 minute 4 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 March 16, 2019 7:03 PM March 16, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - Game one between No. 10 LSU and Kentucky featured a good old fashioned pitchers duel in the SEC opener on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium. After 11 innings of back-and-forth baseball, true freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo drew a bases loaded walk to win it for the Tigers, 2-1 in the bottom of the 12th.

Kentucky Ace Zack Thompson stymied the Tiger bats through seven innings. Thompson, one of the SEC's best pitchers piled up nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. 

Meanwhile LSU ace Zack Hess finally put together his first quality start of the season. After a shaky first inning, Hess settled in firing six consecutive scoreless innings and struck out six. 

