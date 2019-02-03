53°
The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry to headline Jazz Fest 2019
NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest will celebrate its 50th anniversary with huge acts like the Rolling Stones and Katy Perry later this year.
On Tuesday, the New Orleans-based music festival announced the full line-up along with dates for those acts. Katy Perry is scheduled to play Saturday, April 27. The Rolling Stones will play the following week, on May 2.
>NOTE: Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will not be performing.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Full ticket information can be found here.
A full list of the festival's acts can be found below.
- The Rolling Stones
- Dave Matthews Band
- Katy Perry
- Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band
- Chris Stapleton
- Pitbull
- Santana
- Van Morrison
- Al Green
- Logic
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- J Balvin
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles
- Gladys Knight
- The Revivalists
- Leon Bridges
- John Fogerty
- Chaka Khan
- Herbie Hancock
- Tank and The Bangas
- Tom Jones
- Bonnie Raitt
- Ciara
- Alanis Morissette
- Irma Thomas
- Gary Clark Jr.
- The O'Jays
- The Head and The Heart
- The Doobie Brothers
- Jimmy Cliff
- Ziggy Marley
- Aaron Neville
- Boz Scaggs
- Galactic
- Jerry Lee Lewis
- Indigo Girls
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Mavis Staples
- Los Lobos
- Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason with Ellis Marsalis
- Big Freedia
- Kamasi Washington
- Rita Coolidge
- Buddy Guy
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Better Than Ezra
- Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
- Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
- Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
- Ani DiFranco
- the Radiators
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright
- Shirley Caesar
- Little Feat
- Gregory Porter
- Anders Osborne
- North Mississippi Allstars
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- The Mavericks
- The Robert Cray Band
- The Subdudes
- Lauren Daigle
- Samantha Fish
- Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers
- Big Sam's Funky Nation
- Sweet Crude
- Naturally 7
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Rance Allen Group
- Boyfriend
- Davell Crawford
- Regina Carter's Southern Comfort
- Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective
- The Bahamas Revue Band
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Maria Muldaur's Tribute to Blu Lu Barker
- Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters
- Ricky Dillard & New G
- John Hammond
- Amanda Shaw
- Marcia Ball
- Sonny Landreth
- Pine Leaf Boys
- Nicholas Payton and The Light Beings
- Deacon John
- Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk
- Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Givers
- Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba
- Original Pinettes Brass Band
- Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter, Jr. with special guests Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Ian Neville
- 3L Ifèdé of Benin
- George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
- Bobby Jones & the Nashville Super Choir
- Banu Gibson
- The War and Treaty
- Mdou Moctar of Niger
- Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr.
- Steve Earle & the Dukes
- The Soul Rebels
- Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles
- Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast
- The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas
- New Breed Brass Band
- Kathy Taylor and Favor
- Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa
- James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars
- The Django Festival Allstars
- Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
- Honey Island Swamp Band
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Diassing Kunda of Senegal
- Matthew Whitaker Trio
- Jarekus Singleton
- Ilê Aiyê of Brazil
- Little Freddie King Blues Band
- Amy Helm
- John Mooney & Bluesiana
- Eric Lindell
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
- Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti
- Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Charmaine Neville Band
- Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns
- C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Darcy Malone and the Tangle
- Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
- The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
- Curley Taylor
- The Bahamas Junkanoos
- Alfredo Rodriquez and Pedrito Martinez
- Marc Broussard
- Rev. John Wilkins
- James Carter Organ Trio
- Northern Cree of Canada
- Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
- Jekalyn Carr
- Betty Winn & One A-Chord
- The Anointed Jackson Sisters
- Toronzo Cannon
- Dr. Michael White & The Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark
- Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds
- The Milk Carton Kids
- Shades of Praise
- Baby Boyz Brass Band
- New Birth Brass Band
- Pocket Aces Brass Band
- Stooges Brass Band
- Storyville Stompers Brass Band
- The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
- McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band
- Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA & PC
- Scene Boosters SA & PC
- Original Pigeon Town Steppers SA & PC
- 7th Ward Creole Hunters
- Wild Red Flames Mardi Gras Indians
- The Gathering of Chiefs: Walter Cook & The Creole Wild West MGI with Family and Friends
- Northside Skull & Bones Gang
- Chouval Bwa Traditionnel of Martinique