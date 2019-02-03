The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry to headline Jazz Fest 2019

Photo: Jim Pietryga

NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest will celebrate its 50th anniversary with huge acts like the Rolling Stones and Katy Perry later this year.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans-based music festival announced the full line-up along with dates for those acts. Katy Perry is scheduled to play Saturday, April 27. The Rolling Stones will play the following week, on May 2.

>NOTE: Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will not be performing.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Full ticket information can be found here.

A full list of the festival's acts can be found below.