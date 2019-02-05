67°
Take a swing: Topgolf Baton Rouge location opens Friday

Friday, January 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sports fans can now enjoy the newest sports entertainment venue in Baton Rouge.

Topgolf is now open for business. The location features 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-sized restaurant and bars, a private event space, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.

The venue off of Siegen Lane near I-10 will be the first Topgolf in Louisiana.

 

Topgolf offers nine different games for customers to play. Each bay costs $25 to $45 (depending on the time of day) per hour, allowing up to six people to play. Click here for more information. 

Hours of operation:

Mon - Thurs: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Fri - Sat: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sun: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.    

