Take a swing: Topgolf Baton Rouge location opens Friday

BATON ROUGE - Sports fans can now enjoy the newest sports entertainment venue in Baton Rouge.

Topgolf is now open for business. The location features 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-sized restaurant and bars, a private event space, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.

The venue off of Siegen Lane near I-10 will be the first Topgolf in Louisiana.

Good morning from Topgolf! We’re live all morning just hours ahead of the 9am grand opening! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/EO9I7vOwDu — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) January 11, 2019

Topgolf offers nine different games for customers to play. Each bay costs $25 to $45 (depending on the time of day) per hour, allowing up to six people to play. Click here for more information.

And we have the first two guys in line more than an hour before the doors open! And they brought their own clubs pic.twitter.com/oResHCJIVr — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) January 11, 2019

Hours of operation:

Mon - Thurs: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Fri - Sat: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sun: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.