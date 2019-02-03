Suspected gunman now charged with murder after victim dies in NYE shooting

Suspect: Michael Meade

UPDATE: Officials in Livingston Parish say the victim of a New Year's Eve shooting has died. 38-year-old Michael Meade now faces a second-degree murder charge.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Campbell of Shreveport.

Investigators say they do not believe the shooting was a random act, but that the suspect and victim had argued earlier that day. Meade allegedly drove back to Campbell's location and shot him.

WATSON - Deputies have arrested a man after a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot around noon off Lotts Lane in the Watson area. Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Michael Meade. The sheriff's office confirmed his arrest just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.

Investigators believe Meade and the victim were familiar with one another.