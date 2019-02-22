Suspect arrested following deadly home invasion in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man following a fatal home invasion that was reported last week.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 13, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the Bishop Woods Subdivision on Black Locust Street in Gonzales. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Major Payton entered a trailer and encountered the 60-year-old man who lived there.

Authorities said both men fired shots. Payton was shot in the chest and died at the scene. The homeowner was injured and is still listed in critical condition.

At the time of the home invasion, the sheriff's office said they were looking for a second person who fled the scene.

Authorities announced Friday they arrested 20-year-old Jalen Griffin for his involvement in the incident.

Griffin was charged with aggravated burglary with a weapon, illegal use of weapons, attempted first-degree murder, and second-degree murder. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Thursday.

No bond has been set at this time.