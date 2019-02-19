Student in Livingston Parish advances to become National Merit Finalist

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A local high school senior has advanced to become a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, making him eligible for an award this upcoming spring.

Springfield High School's very own Andrew Larpenter was announced as a finalist this week.

"We were excited to hear the news for Andrew," Springfield High School Principal Spencer Harris said. "I consider it a privilege to have watched Andrew grow during his time at our school. He has always been extremely intelligent and skilled in the classroom. But he has also grown into a leader and someone who is willing to work with others to do things."

As a national finalist, Larpenter will compete for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered this spring.

After graduation, he plans to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.