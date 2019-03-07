Southern's Human Jukebox to march in St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge

Southern Marching Band Facebook

BATON ROUGE – The Human Jukebox will be featured in next weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’of the Green.

It’s a rare appearance for the Southern band in a local parade.

Phil’s Oyster Bar and Uncle Earl’s Bar owners secured the band’s appearance. The band will march the 2.67 mile route and end at Uncle Earl’s where they will perform with the band, Flow Tribe.

Southern’s marching band is steeped in history and is often considered one of the best college bands in the country.

The band’s introduced by its famous line: “Often imitated, but never duplicated.”

Most of the band’s 275 members will participate in the parade and will march near the end, essentially leading into a grand finally of the parade’s 34th year.

The parade is Saturday, March 16th, at 10 a.m. and winds its traditional Hundred Oaks and Perkins Road route. More information can be found HERE.

WBRZ and WBRZ + will broadcast the parade live on Saturday starting at 9:30 for the opening ceremonies. Michael Cauble and Malary Pullen will host the live telecast with live reports along the parade route.

Click HERE to get channel information for WBRZ+.

