Southern's Baseball team mourns the loss of their life long fan

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's baseball players took the field Friday, with heavy hearts after losing a piece of their team.

71-year-old Superfan Ben Keller, better known as "Po Ben", passed away Thursday. He has supported Southern's Baseball team for more than three decades.

"Po Ben, we go back to 1985, my first year coaching at Goldsby Field," former Jaguar coach Roger Cador said.

Cador led the team for 33 years and he said he remembers Po Ben always being there.

Po Ben was known for bringing a broomstick to Southern's baseball games. He would hold the stick and call for the Jags to sweep the opponents off their feet.

"That was his way of saying, we got you. We've have swept you," Keller's son said.

Funeral arrangements are still being planned. Po Ben's family is hoping to place a memorial in his honor at Lee Hines Stadium, where the Jags play their home games.