Some receiving April SNAP benefits early

BATON ROUGE - Some who receive food stamps on a monthly basis will get their benefits a little earlier in the month of April.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, recipients who are scheduled to get their benefits between April 10 and 14 will instead get them on April 9. Those who are scheduled to get benefits April 1-9 are unaffected.

The adjustment is to ensure all recipients will not go more than 40 days without getting support. The change comes after a partial government shutdown forced the federally funded program to adjust its scheduled distribution earlier this year.