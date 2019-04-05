Latest Weather Blog
Skylar Mays the latest Tiger to declare for NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - Another major piece of the LSU Basketball team is heading to the pros.
Skylar Mays, known for his med school aspirations and 4.0 GPA, announced he would declare for the NBA Draft via his Instagram account Friday.
"Being able to represent the best school in the country, in my own hometown has been no less than a blessing," Mays said in the social media post. "To the loyal fans of LSU, words cannot express how thankful am for your love and encouragement throughout my career."
First, I want to acknowledge God and all He has done for me. I’d like to thank Him for allowing me to reach this point in my life. The past three years have given me the opportunity to fulfill several of my dreams. Being able to represent the best school in the country, in my own hometown, has been no less than a blessing. Louisiana State University – I want to thank you for all the opportunities you have given me thus far. I could never replace the relationships I’ve made here! Furthermore, without the support of my teammates, coaches and faculty, none of this is possible. Finally, to the loyal fans of LSU, words cannot express how thankful I am for your love and encouragement throughout my career. After being committed to LSU and the men’s basketball program, I am now announcing my decision to declare for the NBA draft. Thank you to my family and friends who have been along this journey with me. Because of you all, I am motivated as I drive toward this next chapter. I will continue working to make everyone proud. Geaux Tigers! ?Sincerely, Skylar J. Mays
Mays is the third Tiger to announce NBA plans this week after Naz Reid and Tremont Waters did the same in recent days.