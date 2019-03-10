74°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting on North Acadian leaves two injured; one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway and Oswego Street.
Authorities received reports of shots fired around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two victims were transported to a local hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.
#BREAKING: Two people are injured after a shooting in the 3400 block of N Acadian Thruway near Ozark Street. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. There are two separate crime scenes on the road. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/z4fL3Tz1Rz— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) March 10, 2019
This is all the information we have at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents of Wayde Sims cut net to honor fallen son in Post...
-
LSU guard Skylar Mays honors former teammate Wayde Sims during game against...
-
LSU students react to Championship win and suspension of Will Wade
-
VIDEO: LSU students boo Joe Alleva and follow with 'Free Will Wade'...
-
'Free Will Wade' two LSU students protest Will Wade's suspension