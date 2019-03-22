57°
Sheriff's office investigating woman found dead in Zachary residence

By: Jordan Whittington

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a woman found dead in a home on Brian Road Thursday night.

Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Brian Road just off Old Scenic Highway, north of Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told WBRZ the scene appeared to be a home invasion, as there was evidence of forced entry on the front porch. The victim's husband told authorities he came home from a funeral and found his wife tied up, dead inside their home. Sheriff Gautreaux says the woman had apparent head injuries.

The sheriff's office is working the case with the Zachary Police Department.

No other details were made available.

