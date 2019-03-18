65°
Sheriff partly blames 'antiquated' facility for teen's escape from parish jail
AMITE - An area sheriff says the Tangipahoa Parish Jail's outdated design contributed to an 18-year-old inmate's escape from the facility this weekend.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said "procedural violations" and the "antiquated design" of the jail allowed convicted felon Hulus Doughty to escape Sunday. Edwards said Doughty was taken into custody shortly after his escape.
The sheriff said the facility remains physically intact and there is no cause for immediate concern.
A full review of the incident is ongoing.
