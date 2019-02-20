Sheriff Bobby Webre to meet with Ascension residents to discuss growth in parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish has experienced a large amount of growth over the last few years including new schools and housing developments.

To best handle that expansion, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre is hosting a listening tour to gather the public's input on how local law enforcement can help.

Webre took over the sheriff's office earlier this year after more than 30 years with the department. Over the next several weeks, Webre and other sheriff's department staff will hold seven sessions around the parish, hoping to meet with residents to get new perspectives on how law enforcement can help the parish grow.

One way to help the community is to improve community policing. To do that, Webre says he wants to create three distinct districts in the parish to allow deputies to get to know the people and places they serve on a personal level. Webre also mentioned he wanted to continue working to battle the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on:

Wednesday, February 20, Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main Street, Sorrento

Thursday, February 21, Galvez Library, 40300 Highway 42, Prairieville

Monday, February 25, The Church International St. Amant, 13423 Highway 431, St. Amant

Tuesday, February 26, Donaldsonville Library, 500 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville

Wednesday, March 6, 5th Ward Fire Department, 5473 Highway 44, Gonzales

Monday, March 11, Richard Brown Community Center, 12060 Highway 73, Geismar

Tuesday, March 26, Dutchtown Library, 13278 Highway 73, Geismar