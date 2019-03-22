Shaq named new spokesman for Papa John's

Photo: Shaq's Twitter

NEW YORK - Reports say Papa John's has a new spokesman.

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Hall-of-Famer, will join the Papa John's board of directors, according to CNN. O'Neal will also invest in nine Papa John's stores in Atlanta and become an ambassador for the brand in advertisements.

Time for a pizza party! I’m excited to join @PapaJohns as a member of the Board of Directors and investor in 9 stores in #Atlanta. Excited to work with Papa John’s team members and customers - more here: https://t.co/PRXG7ORtFk pic.twitter.com/c5uj5BRuQ1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 22, 2019

Papa Johns also will pay O'Neal $8.25 million over three years for the endorsement deal, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer," said Jeff Smith, chairman of Papa John's board of directors.

The founder John Schnatter was forced to resign from the board of directors as part of settlement. This all comes after the brand received backlash after Schnatter reportedly used a racial slur during a media training session.