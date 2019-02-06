Saints top Rams in post-Super Bowl rankings

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but that won't stop the sports world from deeming them one of the best teams in the NFL.

After a lackluster Super Bowl this past Sunday, sports media outlets released their final power rankings of 2018-2019 season. Despite the Rams making it to the big game over New Orleans, it was apparent analysts saw the Black and Gold as a superior team.

USA Today specifically cited the no-call that allowed the Rams to move past the Saints in the NFC Championship game as one of the reasons to knock LA to No. 4, two spots below New Orleans.

"They got shafted. Period," Nate Davis wrote of the Saints. "Who wouldn't have preferred a Brady-Brees Super Bowl?"

Even on NFL.com, analyst Elliot Harrison put the Saint at No. 2 above the Rams after Los Angeles' underwhelming 13-3 loss.

"The team formerly known as the Aints ain't going anywhere next season. Look out, 2019," Harrison said.

With Drew Brees and many of the team's star players set to return next season, New Orleans is definitely poised to make another run with perhaps a bigger chip on their shoulder than any other team in the league.