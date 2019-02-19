64°
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
ZACHARY - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a local market and took off with a load of seafood.
Zachary police say the man used a rock to break a window at Tucker's Seafood around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials believe he left the store with stolen crawfish, shrimp, and fish.
Evidence from the fishy heist was located behind a nearby dumpster.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.
