64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish

1 hour 56 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 9:39 PM February 19, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ZACHARY - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a local market and took off with a load of seafood.

Zachary police say the man used a rock to break a window at Tucker's Seafood around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials believe he left the store with stolen crawfish, shrimp, and fish.

Evidence from the fishy heist was located behind a nearby dumpster.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days