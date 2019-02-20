58°
Police: Fake ride share driver attacked woman leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman leaving a Tigerland bar was sexually assaulted and had to jump out of a moving car to escape after she got into the wrong ride-sharing vehicle, police said.
The attack happened late Tuesday night, around midnight.
Police wouldn't say whether the woman had called for an Uber or a Lyft ride from the bar. The car did have a lighted ride-share placard, but she got into the car without checking its identifying information in the app.
The victim said she was sexually assaulted in a struggle with the driver, and jumped out of the moving car near a gas station on Nicholson Drive near East Boyd Drive. She did not require hospitalization, police said.
No other information about the driver has been released at this time.
