Person found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot behind old state capitol

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a woman fatally shot and killed herself near the Baton Rouge River Center Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. between the old state capitol building and the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Police say one person was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A religious convention was scheduled at the River Center Friday. A spokesperson for the River Center said the incident had no affect on events.