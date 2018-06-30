85°
Latest Weather Blog
Person found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot behind old state capitol
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a woman fatally shot and killed herself near the Baton Rouge River Center Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. between the old state capitol building and the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Police say one person was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A religious convention was scheduled at the River Center Friday. A spokesperson for the River Center said the incident had no affect on events.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man who had 'unbelievable' moment at Saints game dies of...
-
Hundreds attend vigil for slain paper staffers
-
Property owner says garbage company won't pick up dumpster full of trash
-
Residents get first glimpse of new development at Port Manchac
-
Woman arrested in poisoning death held without bond