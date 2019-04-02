Parts of middle school sanitized after scabies scare, Nakamoto learns

BAKER – The school district finally alerted parents and staff to a scabies scare Tuesday after WBRZ started asking questions following tips from people with close ties to the school.

A Baker Middle School student attended school last week after becoming infected with scabies, a skin mite that causes severe itching and is highly contagious. The school district alerted the school community about six days after the student showed up at school with the skin infestation and after WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto asked the district about the case.

“No other cases of scabies have been reported… At no time were any Baker Middle School students in close physical contact with the student in question,” Herman Brister, the Baker School System Superintendent, said in a news release issued when contacted by Nakamoto for a story Tuesday.

Brister wrote in the news release the student with scabies went to school “on or about March 28.”

Since then, “suspected areas” of the school were cleaned and disinfected, Brister said. He did not define “suspected areas” and was not specific about whether the entire school was sanitized.

Sources told Nakamoto about the situation after becoming frustrated the school district did not release details immediately last week.

The state health department is investigating the matter.

