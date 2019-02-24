One woman is making history at the Baker Police Department

BAKER- They're usually called the boys in blue, but the Baker Police Department has one lady on the scene, changing all of that.

When Jasmine Leduff joined Baker Police her goal was to be a great police officer never did she think her name would be one that was never forgotten.

Being a police officer has always been a dream for Leduff, but now she is the first African American female Sergeant of the Baker Police Department.

“I mean it's a change and its moving for the better and I know I won't be the last so to be the first is again exciting,” said Leduff.

She joined law enforcement in December of 2016, and by October of 2018, she was promoted.

“It was let’s get out here, let's make a positive change, let's do this. It was never hey, I’m gonna come in, and I’m gonna be the Chief, or I’m gonna come in, and I’m gonna be the Sargent,” said Leduff.

For her, it may have been a surprise, but for her captain, he knew it from the moment he met her.

“After day one I knew oh yeah this girl is going to be fine. She got it. She has the charisma, the officer presence, she's good in the field,” said Captain Borneman.

Leduff has made it this far, and she plans to keep reaching new heights.

“I want to keep leveling up, I want to just keep moving up, I tell my Chief all the time I want to be the Chief one day,” said Leduff.

She’s not only doing it for her but for all of those who have dreams just like hers.

“You have to do what you feel is needed. There are many other career fields that are male-dominated. Don't feel like you can’t make a difference, don't feel that you can't go and say hey I’m this person and this is what I’m going to do,” said Leduff.