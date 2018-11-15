42°
One person in critical condition after reported shooting Thursday

Thursday, November 15 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Street and N Foster Drive. Authorities say one person is in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time.

