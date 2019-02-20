72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead following early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge. 

The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Elmer Avenue. The location is in the Scotlandville area.

Firefighters were able to rescue five residents from the home.

Authorities haven't released the cause of the fire at this time. Investigators are still processing the scene.

