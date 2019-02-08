OMV to send out more fines to drivers with lapsed car insurance

BATON ROUGE – More fines are coming from the Office of Motor Vehicles for drivers with expired car insurance.



The OMV plans to send out thousands more later on this year and will likely begin in September. The fines can range from $125 dollars to $650 for each offense.



Since the legislature passed a new law earlier this month, delinquent drivers can now apply for payment plans. The payment plans, however, are only for people who owe more than $250 dollars for lapsed insurance.

In October of last year, the agency sent out more than one million fine letters to 500,000 drivers.



A new law gave officials the authority to collect the fines, but many people grew furious after they received demand letters even though their insurance never lapsed.



The OMV now plans to send out the letters again to people whose insurance has lapsed since August.



Since the first round of letters were sent out, the OMV has collected $50 million in fines from thousands of drivers.



The OMV originally wanted to collect another $400 million in fines.