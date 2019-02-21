Neighbors on edge as accused child molester released from jail

GONZALES - Accused child molester Jerry Oubre is back home after his arrest last week.

"All eyes from Twelve Oaks are on his property and him," next-door neighbor Sherry Anderson said.

Oubre was released from jail Wednesday evening on a $95,000 bond. He's facing charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior against his own foster children.

"We feel threatened by him being back at the house, not knowing how his personality will react to the publicity and the desperation that he has now because he doesn't have children just being dropped off at this door, so how's he going to fill that need that he already has?" Anderson said.

Anderson has lived next door to Oubre for six years. Not only does she believe the charges against him, she says one of his foster daughters told her he was inappropriate with her two years ago.

"It's very uncomfortable. It was already uncomfortable, and it's definitely even more so now that he's back."

We tried to get his side of the story at his home Thursday morning, but he didn't want to come to the door.

Although DCFS could not confirm, Anderson claims Oubre once told her he only wanted to foster young girls, and it's the only kids she's seen with him. She says it's been that way up until the day before he was arrested last week.

"Why did they let a single man who's never been married, who requested only girls of a certain age, allow this to happen? How is that not a red flag?" Anderson asked.

Last week, a DCFS employee addressed that question in a phone interview.

"There are lots of single dads out there with young girls in their home, and single women with young boys in their home," Markita Garner-Walters said. "Both men and women have male and female placements. There is no rule or regulation against this."