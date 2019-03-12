More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they found a bag full of mail left for garbage.

Debbie Henning manages several units as a realtor at Sherwood Forest Townhomes off S. Flannery Road in Baton Rouge.

Henning tells 2 On Your Side the property has seen some illegal dumping recently, and on her ride around the development Monday evening she found a plastic bag in a puddle. She picked it up noticing there was paper material inside, and upon further inspection found the bag was holding addressed mail. Some of the items were fliers for an area gym, the rest was mail that hadn't been delivered.

"Oh my goodness there were things from the Dean of LSU Law School, there were Louisiana tax refunds," said Henning.

Other items included mail from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cox, and Capitol One.

She says there was personal mail in the bag and some of it was postmarked last week on March 6, 2019. Henning couldn't believe what she found.

"How sad that the employees don't care enough to get people their personal mail that's what they're hired to do," she said.

Henning says she got the mail she found into the right hands, but wonders what would have happened if she didn't open the bag.

"Will those people go without car insurance, will they go without health insurance?" she said.

Thankfully, Henning won't have to find out. She contacted 2 On Your Side after a U.S. Postal Worker had been accused of kicking addressed mail into a storm drain. A Baton Rouge postal worker received federal charges for not delivering nearly 600 pieces of mail in November 2018.

WBRZ contacted the USPS regarding this latest incident and has not heard back. Henning says she did report her findings to USPS.