Money runs out quickly for gun buy-back

1 week 6 days 13 hours ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 January 20, 2019 5:54 PM January 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - It was scheduled to last three hours. But a gun-buy-back event in New Orleans ended much earlier than expected when a bigger-than-expected crowd showed up.
 
New Orleans news outlets report that hundreds showed up for the event Saturday at a Baptist church. But many were turned away less than 30 minutes after its 11 a.m. start time.
 
A spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell said "the scale of the turnout was in fact larger than anticipated."
 
New Orleans residents were being offered $500 for their guns.
 
Money to pay for the buy-backs came from the Edward Wisner Donation, a charitable trust established in 1914, according to the city's website.

