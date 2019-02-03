Mayor-president unfazed by tensions between EBR, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she's not perturbed by the recent tensions between ExxonMobil and parish officials.

Broome, who's attending a mayoral conference in Washington, D.C., discussed the state tax exemption and the issue surrounding ExxonMobil over the phone Thursday. The company released a stern and ominous statement earlier this week related to its failed tax break requests.

"My overall sentiment about our city and our parish, whether it includes ExxonMobil or other industries, is that Baton Rouge is open for business," Broome said. "I've had a number of conversations with the leadership [at ExxonMobil] and I believe their stability in Baton Rouge will be sound."

The parish president said she understands that ExxonMobil is part of the fabric of the parish and adds she looks forward to future talks with company executives.

Broome also spoke on the government shutdown and how it is affecting local residents. Her office has received numerous emails from individuals asking for assistance in terms of helping the more than 6,000 federal employees in the state. The mayor-president said her office is working to respond to those affected workers.