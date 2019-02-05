Man sentenced to life in prison for killing deputy ex-girlfriend

Photo: WWLTV

GRETNA - A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, who was a deputy with a suburban New Orleans sheriff's department.



James Darby was convicted Saturday of second-degree murder after a five-day trial in the death of Sgt. Tracey Marshall. The Jefferson Parish district attorney's office says Darby was sentenced Monday to the mandatory punishment of life in prison.



In December 2015, 47-year-old Marshall was found dead in her pickup truck from multiple gunshot wounds. Darby was arrested a day later during a traffic stop in Alabama. Prosecutors said he had stalked Marshall and harassed her with text messages after she ended their 12-year relationship.



Marshall had worked for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for about 10 years.