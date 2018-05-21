Man charged after fatal shooting on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed someone Sunday afternoon on Gus Young.

According to a release, 20-year-old Arvion Finley was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Gus Young Avenue around 3 p.m. Robert Harrell, 40, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

Harrell was later charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.