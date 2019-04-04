LSU's Tremont Waters declares for the NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - Tiger sophomore guard Tremont Waters announced he's leaving school early to test the NBA Draft on Thursday night via Instagram.

Waters, a 5-11, 175 pound guard from New Haven Connecticut, was the Tigers leading scorer in the 2018-19 season averaging 15.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 assists per game and 2.91 steals en route to setting a LSU school record with 96 total steals.

The first-team All-SEC selection also earned the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Waters tested out the NBA draft process a year ago and returned to school with an idea of what to work on with his game for the next level.

In his Instagram post on Thursday night Waters thanked his teammates, coaches and fans “Through all the madness and rigorous times that took part during my time at LSU, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish my many achievements without the help of my parents, teammates and coaching staff, this experience has helped me create bonds and friendships that I will not forget.”

Waters added he plans "to pursue my lifelong dream of playing and succeeding in the NBA... I will forever be a Tiger."