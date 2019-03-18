LSU officials to decide on lucrative contract extension for Coach O this week

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors will discuss a high-paying, two-year extension for the Tigers' head football coach later this week.

Records show the proposal is on the agenda for the board's meeting Wednesday. The extension would extend Orgeron's contract with LSU through 2023 and grow his salary from $3.5 million to $4 million. His current contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.

The extension is being discussed just months after the Tigers closed out the 2018 season at 10-3 with a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU finished the year ranked #6 in AP's final top 25 poll.